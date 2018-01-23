Elated, proud. It was like I was the dad

I know you should be watching the traffic lights and the other vehicles, but, psssst, look up here, I've got some good deals for ya ... Anyone else concerned at this huge potential distraction at the start of Andersons Bay Rd? PHOTO: JOHN FRIDD

There must be a word for it - being able to remember exactly what you were doing, and where you were, when something particularly earth-shattering happens.

The news that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expecting her first baby in June pinged up on my phone on Friday morning as the Intercity bus was passing through Glenavy. I've never really had any experiences, good or bad, in that South Canterbury border town before, but now I will treat it with the respect it deserves.

I had a stupid grin on my face for the rest of the trip to Christchurch. I felt elated. Proud. Nervous. I felt like I must be the father.

It's difficult to gild the lily too much here - it was just the loveliest bit of news.

Somebody asked me later if I'd noticed that in one of the announcements it was said that both Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford were pregnant. If that is true, it is an interesting use of language that a couple can now collectively claim to be that. I guess it is an advance on the more traditional ``we're expecting''.

I'm interested to know of similar moments that have scorched themselves into your memories. People often talk about knowing what they were doing when John F. Kennedy was shot in 1963. But there must be other highlights of history out there. Drop me a line.

Sorry, I got distracted

I'm sure we all came across some bad driving during the holidays. It can be frightening or just plain annoying.

We are constantly told accidents are often caused by inattention at the wheel - whether that is from fiddling with, or talking on, a cellphone illegally, or juggling a hot coffee, or having the radio up too loud, or trying to sort out an argument in the back seat. Such inattention can be induced by alcohol or drugs and can have tragic consequences.

Why, then, do we have to have foisted upon us potentially hazardous - dangerous even - distractions which are as unnecessary as the need to talk on the phone while driving?

Colleague John Fridd is particularly worried about a large new video screen installed on the railway overbridge at the start of Andersons Bay Rd beside State Highway 1, one of Dunedin's busiest intersections.

He took a series of photographs and found a new advertisement loads on to the screen about every seven seconds.

``I believe this is a traffic hazard, because it is so distracting. Obviously the companies behind the ads hope the motorists will read them.

``My attention was drawn to the screen because it changed just as I was about to pass under it. I looked up to see what was going on - presumably just what the advertisers want.

``It left me wondering what would have happened had another driver decided to turn into my path, or a cyclist or pedestrian appeared suddenly when my eyes weren't on the road.

``The roading authorities are always rabbiting on about making our roads and streets safer, and often the NZTA turns down applications for roadside signs, citing the possible distraction to motorists. So who has allowed such a distracting video screen to go up in such as prominent position? And will the next innovation be moving pictures on the giant screen?''

Has anyone else driving through that area been annoyed by the screen or concerned about its effect? Drop me a line if you have.

It would be nice to know the police, or the NZ Transport Agency, or the New Zealand Automobile Association, or the Dunedin City Council, are concerned about the possible effect of this intrusion on motorists.

Who approved it?