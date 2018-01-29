February may offer some respite

A bizarre, unearthly Christmas 1980. Can you guess what happened here? Photo: Stephanie Barnes

That is such an annoying phrase. It is almost as banal as the well-worn British tabloid heading "Phew! What a scorcher" is predictable. But I think given the current temperatures I can get away with it.

We really are in the grips of an incredibly warm summer, one that ran just about without a break right through last November and the first half of December, and then over the past few weeks has reasserted itself.

It’s not only the days which have been hot — night-time minimum temperatures have been way higher than average, often by 5 or 6 degrees Celsius. And the heat has on many occasions been accompanied by a cloying humidity more reminiscent of the north of the North Island.

In one of the first columns last year I cast doubt on the predictions that this was going to be a long, dry, warm summer. I said I thought it would probably end up about average. Well, I’m happy to admit I’m wrong. Mea culpa. But it could still change.

The weather can have this irritating habit — for the statisticians among us — of balancing out extremes. So when in future years someone looks back at a season or a year, the hot or dry patches or months are offset by the cold and wet ones, and it all seems about average.

This can happen quite a lot, even to the extent of a complete flip in weather conditions on the first day of a new month. It is now looking highly likely this January will end up one of the warmest on record. But things could go awry in February, only three days hence. Bring on some rain and cooler temperatures, I say.

Flashbulb memory

Remember we were talking about those events that chisel themselves, and what you were doing at the time, into your mind?

I had a call from Dan Rae of Bannockburn. While working at their forge near Millers Flat, he remembers vividly the assassination of John F. Kennedy, particularly his mother’s reaction. The time difference from Dallas meant it was early morning on November 23, 1963, when news of the shooting broke in New Zealand.

"I remember my mother coming up to the forge, where my father and I were straightening fencing standards, to tell us she had heard it on the radio. She was in tears, she was quite distraught.

"That job of straightening standards — it was a terrible job for a 12-year-old boy, hanging on to the hot metal wearing leather gloves while they got hammered at the other end."

The Cottingley Fairies had many in a dither when their ‘‘photographs’’, taken by cousins Elsie Wright and Frances Griffiths in 1917, were released to the world.

I’m keen to keep this competition going a little longer, so don’t hesitate to email me your masterpieces.

Have you ever seen those "photos" of the "Cottingley Fairies", taken by cousins Elsie Wright and Frances Griffiths at their home near Bradford, in England, towards the end of World War 1? A great deal of interest accompanied the release of their pictures and it wasn’t until the early 1980s that both admitted they had used cardboard fairy cutouts.Today’s photo reminds me in some ways of those black-and-white fairy images. Stephanie Barnes of Mosgiel’s amazing photograph, printed here today, is not a fake like the Cottingley Fairies were, but it has that same kind of ethereal beauty.

"This is a bizarre blunder, dating back to Christmas Day 1980," Stephanie says.

"Remember the old cameras where we had to wind the film on between snaps? Unbeknown to me, this particular film chose not to wind forward in the camera, so all my 24 snaps landed on the same negative.

"The excitement of going to collect my developed photos was soon dashed. But on closer inspection I realised that every member of the family was included in the photo.

"This blunder has, over the years, become a magic photo full of memories to be treasured.

"We are sitting around the fountain in my parents’ garden at Salisbury Lodge, North Taieri. My parents, Betty (RIP) and David (about to turn 89) Fraser, both ex-school teachers, hosted a lot of gatherings in the grounds, including wedding photos, bus-tour groups, staff social gatherings and so on. It was a privilege to live in such a glorious setting as a teenager."

Thanks Stephanie. Another advantage of this technique is I guess you wouldn’t need a very big family photo album.

Green flash

While we’re talking about slightly out-of-this-world matters, Norman Edwards, of Palmerston, asks if anyone has seen the fabled "green flash", the atmospheric phenomenon that occurs at the last moment as the sun goes below the horizon. He has seen it twice — from Barrytown on the West Coast and while in Fiji.

Interested to hear your green-flash stories if you have them. Or better still, does anyone have any photos?

Andy Bay overbridge

I’ve got some answers to share on this tomorrow.