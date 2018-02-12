Luckily no scratch and sniff

How many of you managed to make it along to the Dunedin Botanic Garden to sneak a peek at, and inhale a whiff of, the grandiloquent Amorphophallus titanum last week?

The photographs of the corpse flower lily, which grows naturally on steep, rainforested hillsides in Indonesia’s western Sumatra, have been stunning. Unfortunately, we haven’t invented a way of easily bringing you a newspaper page with individual scratch-and-sniff photos. Neither do we have a website with that capability.

The stench sounds (if you can hear a smell, that is) truly repugnant. Yet by the time I popped down to the Winter Garden glasshouse one evening early last week I was mildly disappointed to find the place smelling as sweet as a daisy. The huge flower itself remained magnificent, although slightly tattered around the edges like an upside-down umbrella shoved in a rubbish bin after a battering from a Dunedin southwesterly gale.

Good on the Botanic Garden staff for keeping the greenhouse open late to allow the stink to be smelt by as many people as possible.

While we are talking about exotic flowers and lilies, Anne Moir, of St Kilda, has sent these photos of a reeky plant in her garden.

"I wonder if you can help me find the name of this large lily," she asks.

"It has been in my garden at St Kilda since before I shifted here 37 years ago. I moved it once, and it continued to flower.

"The only time it did not flower fully was last spring, when very hot weather caused the flowers to wilt.

"When flowering, it smells — very strongly — like rotten meat, to attract flies for pollination."

Can someone help Anne with this one?

You have to love those lookalike photographs that appear occasionally. Anyone else think Lieutenant-Governor William Hobson (on the left for anyone confused) looks rather like Princess Anne? Please send me any other look-alike suggestions you have. Photo: Te Ara/Getty Images

ODT colleague John Fridd has been left confused, and bemused, by two recent emails from Meridian Energy about impending work in his Dunedin neighbourhood.

The first said : "Outage details — Day: 13 March 2018 to 13 March 2018; scheduled time: 5:15PM to 5:25PM. If for some reason they are not able to conduct or complete the work during this time, the alternative date will be: 13 March 2018.

"A few hours later, John received another message saying: "Outage details — Day: 13 March 2018 to 13 March 2018; scheduled time: 8:40AM to 8:50AM. If for some reason they are not able to conduct or complete the work during this time, the alternative date will be: 13 March 2018."

Someone’s wires are crossed somewhere .

St Clair safety

I had a call from Helen, of Dunedin, concerned about the new St Clair roundabout at Victoria Rd-Bedford St-Forbury Rd.

"The council doesn’t seem to have taken pedestrians into account with their new roundabout. You have to walk quite a way along the road to get to a safe place for pedestrians to cross," she says.

Is anyone else irked at the roundabout? Let me know if you are.

Fishy conversation

Another colleague, who has an ear for the quirks of language, was going about his usual shopping expedition in the supermarket late last week when he heard a "northern Englishman" exclaim: "‘Ow coom the price of fish keeps going oop?

"The fish aren’t chargin’ more to get caught, are they?"

Verbosity

Simon, of Dunedin, refers to an earlier discussion of jargon and gobbledygook, and compares it with ‘legalese’, adding: "Lawyers are professionally descended from scribes, who were paid by the word. This payment scheme explains how redundancies like ‘null and void’ and ‘cease and desist’ came about. What benefits bureaucrats accrue from their prolix prose, I cannot fathom, though."