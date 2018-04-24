Nurses and chiefs, lost and found

A tablecloth of cloud drifting over Mt Cargill in a moist northeasterly wind. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Absolutes are something journalists are generally cautious of and try to avoid. No matter how certain you are that something is the biggest, the oldest, the first time it's happened or whatever, I can assure you that, way more often than not, it won't be.

Two Dunedin-trained nurses have been in touch after reading Ellen Ramsay's piece yesterday on her class' 60th reunion recently.

Marie Sutherland of Dunedin enjoyed Ellen's reminiscences, but says she has to point out that the April 1958 class was not the first to undergo maternity training.

``I did the course in October 1957 - it was a smaller class of 12 - and we were the guinea pigs for maternity training. They may have been the first big class to do it, but after we did the pilot programme.''

Lenore Townsend says the comment about the April 1958'ers being the first to have maternity included in

their training ``came as

a real surprise''.

``Our class of October 1957 was the first to graduate in New Zealand with maternity included in the general training course. Prior to this, nurses who wished to include maternity had to undertake a further six months of training.

``I had to correct this because my husband thinks I have been telling little fibs all these years re graduating both as a general and maternity nurse, even though I have the badges to prove it!''

Mt Cargill

My comments on Mt Cargill seem to have resonated with quite a few of you.

As a journalist you often ask questions whose answers you already have a fair idea of. Part of being a columnist is making yourself look a bit stupid to encourage you, the readers, to get in touch. Some of us can make ourselves look ``a bit stupid'' with aplomb.

A closeup of Mt Cargill in the summer of 1961-62 without the 105m aerial. PHOTO: EVENING STAR

However, after flying the kite that perhaps Mt Cargill doesn't need the huge telecommunications tower anymore now television is digital, I was soon reminded from within this building that of course it does. How else would Allied Press be able to offer its terrestrial free-to-air Channel 39 broadcast to viewers across the region?

Without it, you wouldn't be able to see my ugly mug once or twice a week on The South Today.

Tubby Hopkins writes to say, ``having lived in Dunedin for 70+ years we have always referred to Mt Cargill as the `Maori chief'''.

``When viewed from the Dunedin side in particular, the general outline looks like a chief lying on his back. I have commented to many Dunedin people about this likeness and they have wondered what I was talking about. Then they suddenly see it and agree on the likeness. Now go outside and have a look at it for yourself!''

More contorted fruit (are tomatoes fruit? I think so). Lesley Howard sent in this photo of her kiwi-like tom. There's certainly some resemblance there. PHOTO: LESLEY HOWARD

ODT colleague Phil Somerville has heard much the same about ``the sleeping Maori''.

``The antenna rises from about what would be the belly button. Buttars Peak is the head, then there's the drop down to the neck and back up to the chest/belly.''

I can kind of see that now.

It made me wonder if any of you have seen Te Mata Peak behind Havelock North in Hawke's Bay?

According to Hello Hawke's Bay's website, Maori chief Te Mata O Rongokako, ancestor of the Ngati Kahungunu iwi, fell in love with the daughter of his rival, the Heretaunga chief.

Rongokako had to complete near-impossible challenges to win her love and choked and died trying to eat his way through the ranges.

Te Mata Peak is said to be the outline of his body and is known in the area as the ``sleeping giant''.

Does anyone know anything about this missing teddy bear? It was found in the basement car park of Gridiron House on the corner of Princes and Police Sts in Dunedin last week. PHOTO: KAREN MCLEOD

Thanks very much to Vanetta Rosenberg and Mark Nimmo for getting in touch about their grandfather, Alexander, a decorated World War 1 soldier we are trying to find a photograph of. He served in an elite unit, ``Dunsterforce''.

``I am pleased he is going to be written about,'' says Vanetta ``So would my grandmother be, who was quietly very proud of his medals.

``After the war, he returned to his family home, The Grange at East Taieri. He then, with his brother and the two Gow brothers, purchased Rocklands Station at Middlemarch.

``He married my grandmother Agnes Victoria Cullen of Allanton and had one son, my father (John) Colin Nimmo. They had by this stage moved to farm a sheep run at Taieri Peak, west of Palmerston. After some years there they moved to farm Willowburn, east of Palmerston on Bushey straight.''

Vanetta says her grandfather died in the mid to late 1960s.

Missing teddy

Karen McLeod, who works in Gridiron House in Dunedin, is trying to find the owner of a small brown teddy bear left in a pushchair in the building's basement car park.

``I can only presume that the family were looking at the street art on the wall of the building next door and the wee bear got left behind.''

Let me know if there's anything I can pass on to Karen.