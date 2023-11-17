When the very worst is seen as least worst option

One of the things people who haven’t lived in persistent poverty do not really understand is how limited the choices are to do the right thing.

We all know how to best handle a good choice versus and bad choice — not that we always make the right choice. But when you are really broke, most often the choices are between one really bad option and a different really bad option.

This means that the consideration is not about good versus bad but about the consequences of the bad choices. If I can not pay the rent this week can I catch up before I get evicted? If I can not pay the car rego this week can I still drive to work and avoid a $200 ticket?

I imagine this kind of calculation was going on for the Dunedin man who took himself off to the Dunedin police station and engineered his arrest, conviction and short imprisonment. To be fair, he has a long history of bad behaviour and imprisonment, which this paper regularly reports on.

But this time he was open about his purpose and did very little that was criminal. The fact was he had nowhere to go. The Night Shelter couldn’t take him because he had been there too recently. The police couldn’t find anywhere for him, because there was nowhere he could stay.

His lawyer was pretty matter-of-fact about the reason for his low level offending saying to the judge: "At least he will get healthcare and food if he is in prison, sir".

The judge even agreed and gave him a two-week sentence. Out of a series of terrible options for this guy on the street with nowhere to go, prison was the best, the safest, the warmest, the most secure.

Do not think that this is an isolated example, in New Zealand or overseas. In 2019, the news in Japan was reporting an increase in repeat elderly offenders committing crimes like shoplifting. Often isolated or unwell, these people were choosing to go to jail because they could be safely housed, and access healthcare, food and company.

A 2021 study in Germany showed that rough sleepers were using prison to escape violence on the streets. They too could get the healthcare and education they needed in jail. Even the US, notorious for its vicious incarceration rates and terrible conditions reports that unhoused people do use jail as respite, especially in the very cold winters.

So is that where we are in New Zealand — people using jail as respite, as sanctuary? Yes, and it should not really be a surprise.

According to a 2022 study out of the University of Auckland Going Straight Home? Post-prison housing experiences and the role of stable housing in reducing reoffending, 60% of former prisoners will be resentenced and many will return to prison.

We often think about this kind of statistic in the recidivism sense — that people who are homeless will commit a crime for food or money or out of frustration or alcohol addiction that leads inevitably to prison — but we don’t think about recidivism as a deliberate exercise of choosing the best of the worse options available.

If you are tempted to get up on your high horse about prison being a easy ride, spend a week eating, sleeping and pooping in your toilet room. That should get your mind in the right place to read these numbers.

It costs about $150,000 per year to incarcerate a single adult person without children. That is secure housing, meals, basic healthcare, and some education access. The same person, single, adult, no kids gets about $19,000 pa on Job Seeker Support and about $4000 pa from accommodation supplement if living in Dunedin.

From this $23,000 basic support, they have to pay for everything including housing, food, electricity, healthcare, and transport. If they work at minimum wage, it’s a miserly $47,000 pa to run the basics of their lives.

Again, no, it is not because prisoners get a good deal — go back to the toilet to eat your dinner if you are thinking this. It is because this country has a negligent and cruel attitude to the poor, both the working poor and the not-working poor. Housing, in particular, is a private entitlement, available to those with money and grudgingly rationed between those without.

Housing is not a human right in our country, nor is it treated as a fundamental social good, nor as critical infrastructure essential to a functioning healthy economy. Any one of these reasons is good enough to justify more investment in all forms of housing provision whether emergency housing, community and council housing, state housing or papakainga.

Each of these housing forms has the potential to make a huge contribution both to an individual’s wellbeing and community safety. There is a choice to be made here, to improve access to housing or to not. The choice rests with government but more importantly, the choice rests with us as the community who drives government priorities. We need to chose better.

■ Metiria Stanton Turei is a law lecturer at the University of Otago and a former Green Party MP and co-leader.