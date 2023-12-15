Why NZ must back Gaza ceasefire

Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Rafah. PHOTO: REUTERS

The new National-led government in New Zealand needs to fully recognise that the vital interests of this country are being imperilled by the continuation of the barbaric Israel-Gaza conflict.

For the past two months, the world has largely watched as a horrendous terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel prompted the Netanyahu government, backed by the Biden administration, to vow "mighty vengeance".

The Israeli response has entailed an extensive aerial bombardment and a ground offensive in the densely populated Gaza Strip and involved growing attacks in the occupied Palestinian West Bank territory.

Apart from a week-long humanitarian pause when 80 Israeli hostages were released by Hamas in return for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, Israel’s military response has been relentless.

On December 8 the Biden administration again vetoed a UNSC resolution — co-sponsored by New Zealand and 100 other states — that called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza on the grounds it failed to acknowledge Hamas’ terror attack of October 7 or Israel’s right to defend itself.

Quite predictably, the results of Israel’s military retaliation have been devastating. According to the United Nations, 70% of more than 18,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza are women and children, about 80% of Gazans have been displaced, Gaza’s health system has collapsed, satellite images indicate at least half of the residential buildings in Gaza have been destroyed, and many Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank.

The situation in Gaza is an international disgrace. How has this been allowed to happen in the 21st century? To date, there have been no international institutions or states that have demonstrated the capacity or the political will to stop this carnage.

The UNSC has once again been paralysed by the veto privileges of its five permanent members; the Biden administration pledged unconditional support for the Netanyahu government’s right of self-defence after October 7 but its rising concerns about the huge loss of civilians in Gaza has not yet halted the flow of US military aid; and the Israel-Hamas war has been conducted in an almost lawless fashion with both sides suspected of committing war crimes.

For New Zealand, the Gaza crisis is a major challenge to its evolving sense of national identity and a long-standing world view based on the strengthening of an international rules-based order.

This country is a settler state with a difference. New Zealand’s founding document, the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi, emphasised partnership and co-operation between indigenous Māori and European settlers in nation-building.

While the aspirations of the Treaty have yet to be fully realised, the credibility of its vision of reconciliation at home depends on New Zealand’s willingness to champion respect for human rights and the rule of law internationally, including in settler states such as Israel where tensions persist between the government and Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza.

Traditionally, National and Labour leaderships have had a largely bipartisan approach to foreign affairs and this initially shaped New Zealand’s stance toward the Israel-Gaza conflict after October 7.

On October 27 New Zealand was the only member of the Five Eyes partnership to vote for a non-binding UN General Assembly resolution, backed by more 120 member states, calling for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities" in Gaza.

At the same time, the New Zealand caretaker government provided $5million in humanitarian aid to Israel, Gaza and the West Bank, and the New Zealand Mission to the UN reaffirmed "Israel’s right to defend itself, in full compliance with international law, including in respect of actions taken in Gaza", demanded "the immediate and unconditional release of all [Israeli] hostages and confirmed "New Zealand remains committed to a two-state solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But there are indications with respect to the Gaza conflict that bipartisanship in New Zealand’s foreign policy has become somewhat strained.

On November 19 Chris Hipkins, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and stressed he had made the announcement as Labour leader, not caretaker prime minister. The National Party responded by accusing Hipkins of "playing politics" and said National "supports the goal of a ceasefire, but acknowledges the conditions have not existed for one so far".

More recently, Australia and Canada moved towards the position of New Zealand’s National government in a joint statement on December 13 which advocated the resumption of a humanitarian pause and "urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire" such as the release of all hostages by Hamas and laying down its arms.

This statement coincided with the three countries being among 153 nations that voted the same day for a non-binding UN resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

However, with hundreds of civilians being killed daily and about half of Gaza’s population facing starvation, the National-led government surely needs to respond in a way that matches the gravity of the situation.

The case for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza is overwhelming.

Morally, it is imperative that New Zealand and like-minded countries signal that the killing of innocent Palestinians must stop.

Legally, it is important to challenge a culture of impunity in a region where the laws of war have been largely disregarded by the parties to the conflict.

Strategically, Israel’s attempt to annihilate Hamas through the application of ever greater amounts of military power runs the risk of politically boosting Hamas and making Tel Aviv even less secure.

Diplomatically, an immediate and lasting ceasefire will put Hamas under pressure to release the remaining hostages and is crucial to facilitate a two-state political solution — favoured by the US, New Zealand and many other states — to reconcile Israel’s desire for security with the Palestinians’ quest for self-determination and statehood.

The time for waiting for others to end the Gaza conflict is over. New Zealand should make it clear it opposes any continuation of this humanitarian catastrophe and is prepared to lead by example in helping to make this happen.

■Robert G. Patman is an Inaugural Sesquicentennial Distinguished Chair and a specialist in international relations at the University of Otago.