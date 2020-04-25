Win-win-win: the 3 aspects to shopping locally in NZ

Rachel Coleman

Shopping local. It is a familiar term but what does it really mean from a practical perspective, why is it important and, crucially, why should we care?

The answers to these questions are complex and need to be broken down.

Shopping local has three dimensions in Aotearoa New Zealand today.

Firstly, it means buying your goods and services as close as home as possible. The benefits are less time, money and energy spent in travelling, parking and queuing. This means shopping in the shops in your locality, preferably the locally owned and operated ones if possible.

This provides local jobs for local people and also means the money stays in the community in which it is spent. This has a flow-on effect, of course, since the staff and owners will also shop locally for their goods and services and so this boosts our economy. As Coupland’s Bakeries managing director Lance Coupland said recently, that’s how the money goes around.

If what you require is not available in your locality then the next-best option is to shop for New Zealand-made, preferably in your region or island.

The third dimension should be shopping on the internet, but at New Zealand stores.

Shopping at overseas-owned stores should not feature in your purchasing actions, especially since quality is often substandard.

The levelling of the GST playing field will hopefully have some effect here in that any price discrepancy will be reduced.

Beyond the convenience and economic factors, shopping locally has many benefits on an interpersonal level.

Firstly, by regularly shopping in smaller stores you build a relationship with the staff. This makes for a much more pleasant shopping experience and staff can help you find what you need more quickly and may be able to suggest a better option. Result: satisfied and happy customers.

Most staff in shops are pleased to help and are flattered to be asked their opinion on the merits of different items. Result: happy staff who stay in their jobs for longer.

Building relationships and networks fosters a greater sense of community. Result: resilient communities. In this time of massive change, resilience is a crucial factor, at a personal, familial and national level and will be a major determinant of a sustainable future.

Corporate sustainable responsibility is a term for where organisations approach their business from an ethos of doing good while making profits.

At a macro level, ecostore and Silkbody are two local examples, but this also translates to a micro level and individual responsibility.

There is nothing inherently wrong with shopping on the internet — it provides jobs at distribution centres and work for couriers too, and that has been literally a lifesaver for many recently during the nationwide lockdown at Alert Level 4. However, internet shopping needs to be restricted to New Zealand-owned companies, and this information can be found on the landing page of all websites, usually in the About Us section, if shoppers are unsure.

In Aotearoa New Zealand today we are lucky to be living in a land of plenty where we have choices about where we shop for both our essential everyday goods and the discretionary items we require from time to time.

However, if we cease to shop locally, then those shops will not be there when we do need them for that urgent item that will take too long to ship from overseas, always assuming, of course, that the border will be open to incoming cargo.

Many people have already lost their jobs due to the predominance of overseas conglomerates on the internet and this trend should and can be halted.

So shoppers should care about from where they source their goods and services from a keeping-the-shops-open perspective, a sense of community perspective and a reciprocal kindness perspective.

Local store owners are often asked for sponsorship or donations, and most are only too happy to oblige.

The onus should then be on customers to repay that kindness by shopping locally.

- Rachel Coleman works part time at Paper Plus Mosgiel and is editor of the Otago Property Investors Magazine. The views expressed are her own.



