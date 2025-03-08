Wise words from 100 years ago still stick

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Living in these topsy-turvy and turbulent times is both weird and worrying.

As United States President Donald Trump upends world security, stability and prosperity, New Zealand no longer feels sheltered and far away.

When someone turns on his closest ally, Canada, trust disintegrates. The so-called leader of the "free world" becomes a threat and a menace.

Hopefully, the US system can contain the worst excesses. Hopefully, a sufficient backlash eventually can upend his mad and maddening pronouncements and policies.

Amid the storms, this country must sail skillfully and carefully. There are shoals to navigate everywhere.

* * *

Oh, to be as wise and prescient as Civis was in 1925.

Readers might have noticed an item in the "100 Years Ago" column yesterday that noted the attitude and place of the US. A similar comment could be applied today.

In that column, Civis observed that human nature being human nature, the one thought at the back of every German mind was revenge. If World War 1 were to revive, all the League of Nations would do was wave a white handkerchief.

The League proved to be less effective than even the United Nations.

Talk of a Peace Pact including Germany was of little use because the Germans would only have to persuade themselves their hour of opportunity had struck, and the Pact would be just a scrap of paper, Civis said.

The one sure defence of peace is a "hands all round" guarantee, America joining in.

"And that we are not likely to get. America, alas, for all her bigness is too parochial-minded."

There we have it. A parochial US going its own way is bad for peace and stability.

Civis today recognises in Mr Trump’s bullying a return to the later part of the 19th century when "the great powers" carved up the world among themselves. Small fry had few rights or protections.

The dominant powers turned to an arms race by the early 20th century. That didn’t end well.

Mr Trump’s tariff obsession has obvious comparisons with the trade wars that began in 1930 in the wake of the 1929 Stock Market Crash.

To try to protect farmers and businesses from overseas competition, President Herbert Hoover’s 1930s Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act increased tariffs across many goods. Other countries retaliated and international trade plunged.

Tariffs are blamed for deepening and extending the 1930s Great Depression.

Albeit in another context, Split Enz sang "history never repeats". Despite that claim, the past sure contains plenty of parallels.

As the Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana said: "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it".

* * *

Let’s return to the beloved dogs from a fortnight ago.

They are so central to so many people’s lives. They might be outnumbered by cats in New Zealand, but they have a place in 28% of households and number 700,000-plus.

Both cats and dogs make large contributions to human mental health.

Every week, in one form or another, dogs are in the news. On Wednesday, for example, the ODT published a report about a Dunedin man fighting a three-year dog ownership ban.

The man pleaded that he loved his dogs like children.

The Dunedin City Council animal services team leader, however, said allowing the man to continue to own dogs posed a threat to people and animals.

Facilities for dogs have been growing, and not just dog parks. This sticks out at Bremner Bay, Wānaka, a clever parallel to human Lilliput Libraries and seed-swapping pods.

