Within living memory . . .

PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES

A few words of encouragement before the bout begins.

12-year-old Aaron Ashley was one of 28 St Edmund’s School pupils to take part in their annual boxing tournament in October 1984, and he appeared anxious to pick up a few tips from coach, Alf Rowe.

The boys took part in 15 three-minute bouts, cheered on by family and friends.

St Edmund’s is believed to be the only primary school in New Zealand to still offer boxing as part of the sports curriculum.