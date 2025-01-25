Within living memory

Photo: Otago Daily Times

Neighbours Kerri Johnston (left) and Stephen Kelly were both nervously awaiting their school certificate examination results yesterday morning.

For Stephen the postman ended the suspense — he passed in six subjects — but for Kerri the post brought no relief.

Kerri will have her fifth form year marks awarded by the aegrotat system as an operation on her arm prevented her from sitting several examinations.

Aegrotat marks may not be released until March.