Within living memory . . .

PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES

"You wouldn’t believe how cold it was out there," Alf Coleclough said in April 1985 after becoming the first person to swim the length of Otago Harbour.

The 25-year-old Dunedin welder found the water so chilly he more than cut in half the projected time for the 30km swim.

‘‘I was amazed at my swim. But the water was so cold I just had to go faster," he said.

Mr Coleclough, smeared in wool fat to retain body warmth, dropped in among the seals at Taiaroa Head at midday and emerged smiling to an audience of about 50 people at Portsmouth Dr 4 hours 40 minutes later.