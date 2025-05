Photo: Otago Daily Times

War veterans at the Montecillo Home in Dunedin celebrated VE Day in May 1985.

The only ex-prisoner of war at the home, Jack Paterson (right), chats with fellow war veterans (from left), Snow Aitcheson, Tom Thomas, Stan Clarkson, Wattie Glengarry, Blue Watt, George Wyllie and John Moir.