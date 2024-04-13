Within living memory...Don Dennis

PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES Don Dennis, who retired in April 1984, after 36 years running his stall at Carisbrook, displays some of the mementoes from his work while preparing to bite into one of his most demanded products, a meat pie.

The question that many, including a top Dunedin sports personality, have asked Mr Dennis is how many pies has he sold?

"Add them up for yourself over the years," he answers.

At between 12 and 20 dozen for every club game and 150 to 200 dozen for big matches that's a lot of pies.