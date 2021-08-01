Skip to main content
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
The last word
The parallel Olympics
Woodhouse makes trip to be far South's only MP at Delta Parliament
Woodhouse makes trip to be far South’s only MP at Delta Parliament
There is no set formula for deciding which of our local MPs feature in Southern Say each week.
Law and border
Law and border
Invisible lines running through the landscape, divvying up this from that, north from south, Alert Level 4 from Alert Level 3.
NZ backs lack speed of NSW
NZ backs lack speed of NSW
A crowd of some 10,100 people witnessed this afternoon at Lancaster Park, in the most perfect weather imaginable, an All Black team sustain the severest defeat by the New South Wales...
Mandatory Covid vaccination: rights compete against duties
Mandatory Covid vaccination: rights compete against duties
As New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout hits high gear, lawyer Kimberly Jarvis asks whether employers can require employees to get vaccinated.
More than vaccinations alone needed to beat the virus
More than vaccinations alone needed to beat the virus
Can we get off this Delta hell highway? Prof Tony Blakely, who holds a position at the University of Otago while working for the University of Melbourne, looks at what is happening across the Ditch.
Kneejerk reactions not always empowering
Kneejerk reactions not always empowering
Sam Mangai warns our society’s zealous acceptance of the critical social justice worldview is making some of us foolishly hypersensitive.
Scrutinising our Parliament
Scrutinising our Parliament
A restricted Parliament sat in Wellington this week.
Opinion: Can we get off this Delta hell highway?
Tony Blakely: Can we get off this Delta hell highway?
Covid-19 is a super-slippery virus to control and vaccination is our best way out. But it'll take time and isn't a full solution, Melbourne-based Otago University epidemiologist Tony Blakely warns.
Limits on learning
Limits on learning
Learners of all ages will be keen to get back to a Covid alert level which allows face-to-face teaching as a matter of course rather than the limited opportunity allowed under Level 3.
Hostel supports future careers
Hostel supports future careers
An outstanding organisation in keeping with this spirit of the times — an organisation which has done much to foster and spread this spirit as well as being an expression of it — is the...
Cure ... or curse Deep sea mining
Cure ... or curse Deep sea mining
Trillions of metallic nodules on the sea floor could help stop global heating, but mining them may damage ocean ecology. Robin McKie, of the Observer, writes.
Examine the whole supply chain
Examine the whole supply chain
This lockdown is a drag, there is no dressing it up I’m afraid. But ‘‘it is what it is’’ and we do what we can to make the best of it.
From a trickle to a torrent
From a trickle to a torrent
Just what is eating the Otago Regional Council these days?
Rich countries thinking of No1
Rich countries thinking of No1
As the West begins to get the virus under control, gaping global inequalities are exposed. Kenan Malik, of The Observer, writes.
Councillors hot on tepid baths
Councillors hot on tepid baths
The ordinary meeting of the City Council was held last evening, and was attended by the Mayor (Mr J.S. Douglas), and Crs Shacklock, Gilkison, Begg, Hancock, Wilson, Larnach, Hayward, Scott, Tapley,...
Banana bread psychology
Banana bread psychology
You’re not done with banana bread — psychologist Stephanie Baines reveals all.
Christies XV in Technical knockout
Christies XV in Technical knockout
The secondary schools' competition has now been closed with Christian Brothers leading by 2 points.
Better vaccination news
Better vaccination news
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern can be frustrating in some of her media conference lockdown comments.
On the (alert) level
On the (alert) level
Those in the South will have been counting the sleeps until 11.59pm tomorrow when we change to Covid-19 Alert Level 3.
Read more