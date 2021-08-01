Opinion

    Law and border

    The border at Mercer, Waikato.

    Law and border

    Invisible lines running through the landscape, divvying up this from that, north from south, Alert Level 4 from Alert Level 3.

    Limits on learning

    Limits on learning

    Learners of all ages will be keen to get back to a Covid alert level which allows face-to-face teaching as a matter of course rather than the limited opportunity allowed under Level 3.
    Read more