Dunedin
20
|
10
Wednesday,
Wed,
26
January
Jan
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
‘Don’t panic, don’t panic!’
Cool heads are always needed in a crisis.
Agriculture education moves
Auckland: In proposing that a committee be appointed to inquire into the state of higher agricultural education in New Zealand, Professor Segar told the University Senate that the provisions for...
SDHB’s reaction indicates colonoscopy saga not over
Those whose eyes have not glazed over during ongoing coverage of the Southern District Health Board’s management of colorectal cancer diagnosis would have been shocked by a Health and Disability...
World moving so rapidly — businesses can help
Business has a valid role to play in the fight against Covid-19 and its variants, writes Dunedin entrepreneur Sir Ian Taylor.
Sir Ian Taylor: The rapid Covid tests we should be using already
Some commentators have claimed that “ill-informed” businesspeople such as myself are advocating the use of Rapid Antigen Tests in place of the PCR test. Nothing could be further from the truth,...
Bowls national double for locals
J. Rigby, of North East Valley Bowling Club (left), singles champion in the Dominion of New Zealand Bowling Association tournament, with runner-up P. Carolin, of St Kilda club. —...
Expecting integrity from our politicians
Just why do people vote for the likes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson?
Stay safe with good password hygiene
Most of the classic New Year’s resolutions revolve around improving your health and lifestyle.
Banking on full forensic spending analysis for Kiwis’ own good
Dear Uncle Norm, Thanks for applying to this bank for a home mortgage. The 25-page ‘‘spending analysis’’ you completed for us complies with the Government’s new credit rules.
Climate dividend needs to be delivered alongside economic
I guess the clue was in the title: Hope In Hell: A Decade To Confront The Climate Emergency.
Batten down the hatches, Omicron is coming
The team of 5 million has played phenomenally well so far during the Covid-19 pandemic, but now it is about to step up to test match rugby.
Editorial: One-ways the only feasible option
There is no getting away from it. Huge numbers of vehicles must move through Dunedin every day.
Pope Benedict dies
A telegram from Rome states that Extreme Unction was administered at 2 in the morning. Early in the forenoon, after an hour’s sleep, the Pope took liquid refreshment, and revived the faintest hope...
Got to try better way to deal with this
In these Covid times, capacity pressure is the reason we have to deliver on a safe, secure, self-isolation programme that provides everyone with certainty and hope, writes Sir Ian Taylor.
Lives worth more than trip times
Moves to reduce the speed limits on our state highways has sparked debate but the fact is speed kills and studies have shown as speeds reduce, so does road trauma. Dave Cliff, a former police...
Credit law change backfires
In late December 2019, with no fuss and only minor dissension, Parliament passed the Credit Contracts Legislation Amendment Act.
North Otago teaches a lesson
The cricket matches in connection with Country Week were continued at Carisbrook yesterday, when North Otago met South Otago and Tapanui met Central Otago.
More time needed for OT Bill
Plans for the oversight of the beleaguered Oranga Tamariki child protection agency and reformation of the Children’s Commissioner role are shaping up to be more controversial than the Government...
One scandal too many for Johnson to escape
Tories are paying a deserved price for giving the keys to Number 10 to a man they knew was unfit to be prime minister. Andrew Rawnsley, of The Observer, in London writes.
Little data on risks to cable network
The Tonga volcanic eruption has revealed the vulnerabilities in our global telecommunication system, Dale Dominey-Howes, professor of hazards and disaster risk sciences at the University of Sydney, writes.
