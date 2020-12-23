Year of hard times and things to be grateful for

Businesses were forced to close when the country went into lockdown. PHOTO: ODT FILES

One of the more stunning views of the Otago Harbour and city is from a high point on Greenacres St overlooking Macandrew Bay.

Particularly on a warm, sunny day full of an abundance of bird sound and the peace and tranquillity of this intimate rural setting.

Sheep graze quietly nearby and a small stream meanders slowly downwards, often obscured by thick vegetation. What a pleasure recently to contemplate this scene, bearing in mind the year that has been. Dunedin is a place truly blessed in so many ways and how fortunate we all are to have been living in relative isolation in New Zealand during the dark days and months of this extremely nasty and unpredictable worldwide pandemic.

Early in the year, New Zealanders were relative innocents barely aware of the looming magnitude and potential spread of the coronavirus. By way of example, on February 28, our son and his fiancee were married at Rippon, a stunning venue overlooking Lake Wanaka with breath-taking views in all directions.

It was the happiest of occasions with family members and friends having in some instances travelled long distances including a number from the UK. On this wonderful day no-one was dwelling on the virus. Two weeks later, however, everything changed, following the Bluff wedding where some attendees contracted Covid, as was also the case around the same period at the Hereford conference in Queenstown.

Suddenly we all knew a lot more about what epidemiologists do as well as listening intently to the sage, daily reporting and advice from Ashley Bloomfield the director-general of health. The nation was in lockdown and we were all living in bubbles. Never has there been so much hand-washing or social distancing. The two-metre rule was religiously adhered to.

I recall how empty the city streets were and how profoundly silent everything was. None of the usual daily hustle and bustle. An eerie calm had descended.

The ODT encouraged readers to submit their thoughts and opinions during this unusual time. A wide variety of views were expressed from the purely personal to the more philosophical. Although there has been significant economic harm and some sectors seriously impacted, our mortality rate from the virus has fortunately been low. In contrast to most of the world, New Zealanders have largely been able to carry on relatively normally with their lives. With the vaccines now becoming available, the scourge of this awful virus will in time fade and our borders reopen again. Lessons of course have been learned.

As noted at the time, the ODT did a sterling job in continuing to publish the newspaper despite all the challenges posed providing inspirational and helpful information for the public.

Cartoonist Shaun Yeo also excelled producing some wonderfully pertinent cartoons. Sadly, columnist Peter Lyons died in August and his articles are sorely missed. These were always laced with humour and wisdom. His passion as a teacher was outstanding as, too, his deep and genuine social conscience. Let us not forget all the other writers and contributors who inform, entertain and sometimes uplift.

As the curtain is about to fall on 2020 there is much to reflect on the year that has been.

■ Joss Miller is a retired Dunedin lawyer.