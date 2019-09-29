Blossom Festival winner Sophie Rogers is flanked by second runner-up Bridget Airey (left) and Andre Schaap. Photo: Adam Burns

A princess has been crowned queen.

Sophie Rogers was elevated to the Blossom Festival throne on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, representing the Eat Humble Pie float, was announced queen in the traditional Blossom Festival princess competition.

First runner-up was Andre Schaap (St John Youth and Youth Base "Lego Masters" float) and second runner-up went to Bridget Airey (Fulton Hogan's "Aladdin Princess" float).

An overwhelmed Ms Rogers could not hide her delight following the result.

"I'm really passionate about this community and this is our big event.

"It means so much to me to win."

She admitted to having a few butterflies before the announcement.

"I wasn't nervous about going in the parade or anything, but I was nervous about the results of this.

"Turns out I didn't need to be."

The princess competition has been part of the Alexandra community showpiece since the festival's inception in 1957.

The Blossom Festival Queen was originally decided by the winning float but in later years a separate judging component was introduced.

Event convener Diane Elliott said the competition was not a beauty contest.

"Talking to the girls, it is about their ambition and involvement in the community."

She said potential contestants often required a lot of convincing but the experience was generally rewarding for participants.

"Sure the girls are nervous at the start but by the end they've really enjoyed it."

Mrs Elliott did not rule out bringing back the prince category - first tried in 2017 - for future events.