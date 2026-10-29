SUBSCRIBERCentral OtagoAnnual polytech sale brings gardeners’ plants bred in the region and expert adviceOtago Polytech Bannockburn Campus lecturer Bruce Thurlow (left) points out suitable choices for Kelly Elstab to plant in her Cromwell garden. The Bannockburn campus dry garden was open all the time for people to see what plants could grow without having to water them. Photo: Julie AsherJulie AsherReporterThursday, October 29, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO