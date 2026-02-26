There is something particularly special about A&P shows.

Part of it is the weather being usually, though not always, hot.

Part of it is the tomato sauce generously applied to hot dogs.

A big part of it is good old-fashioned country hospitality.

Agricultural and Pastoral shows have been part of New Zealand life since the 1840s and Central Otago embraced them early.

As the region transitioned from gold mining to farming in the late 19th century, A&P shows became a way for isolated rural communities to come together— sharing knowledge, celebrating progress and showing pride in stock, land and skill.

Over time, our local shows grew into fixtures of the calendar, reflecting both the resilience and ingenuity of Central Otago’s farming communities.

At their heart, A&P shows celebrate farming, showcase excellence in breeding and (my favourite) bring equestrian events to centre stage.

Some of the horses taking part in the grand parade which opened the 127th Central Otago A&P show. PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS.

They have also long been places to promote rural industry and innovation.

Over the decades, they’ve evolved to include everything from children’s rides and woodchopping to shearing competitions and community stalls, while still holding firmly to their agricultural roots.

It is remarkable that two of our local shows have now celebrated more than 125 years, with Mt Benger not far behind at 82 years.

It’s fun to imagine what the “innovation” section might have looked like 125 years ago— perhaps a brand-new tractor proudly advertised as being able to go both forwards AND backwards.

Across all those years, hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours have gone into making these shows what they are today.

Planning, mowing, watering, polishing and wrangling of animals and people alike — often while keeping one eye firmly on the weather forecast.

From early starts to late pack-ups, show committees are prepared for anything the day might bring.

As we look ahead, A&P shows are much more than a celebration of the past.

They are a statement about the future of rural New Zealand.

They connect generations, encourage young people to take pride in rural skills and remind us that innovation and stewardship go hand in hand.

These shows continue to anchor our communities, celebrate excellence and keep rural life visible, valued and vibrant.

Long may they continue to shape not just our calendars, but the future of our rural places.