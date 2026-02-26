Laurence Fearnley

Award Winning Dunedin author Laurence Fearnley will run a writers’ workshop in Alexandra next month.

The event, to be held at Alexandra Community House on March 21, is being organised by the Creative Writers Circle.

The first hour would feature Fearnley talking about the process of writing novels and the second would be a Q+A session.

Fearnley lives in Dunedin but is familiar with Alexandra, as she was the artist in residence at Henderson House from December 2024 to January 2025.

Several of her books have been shortlisted for or have won awards, both in New Zealand and overseas.

She has also been the recipient of a number of writing awards and residencies including the Robert Burns Fellowship, the Janet Frame Memorial Award and the Artists to Antarctica Programme.