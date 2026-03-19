PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Reviewing their labour of love are Earnscleugh Castle owners Marco Creemers, left, and Ryan Sanders.

The couple will open their home to the public next month for a charity fundraiser.

The pair have spent years restoring and completing the castle to the original Victorian/Edwardian/Jacobethan-style plans designed by architect Edmund Anscombe for former owner Stephen Spain.

The historic property, once left to crumble amid stories of family disputes, has been revived as a labour of love.

In partnership with the Clyde and Districts Lions Club, the event will feature guided tours, insights into the architecture and restoration, landscaped grounds, and a Devonshire tea.

All ticket proceeds will support Animal Rehab Central and the Clyde Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The full story of the restoration project is be revealed in the television series Grand Designs.