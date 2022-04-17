Stu Ide (left), holding Hana-Kahurangi Ide-Neill, has passed his love of gold panning to (from left) his daughter Meghan Ide, son Mike Ide and granddaughters Esther (13) and Phoebe (15) Ide. PHOTOS: TRACIE BARRETT

For the Ides of Central Otago, the family that pans together also competes together.

Three generations of the family were helping out at the Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust (OGHT) Family Fun Day yesterday, teaching other families how to pan for gold.

Stu Ide (72) said he had been gold panning "since I was a wee boy".

"My parents would bring us here for holidays and we’d camp in the caravan and I’d either be fishing or kayaking or gold panning."

He passed those skills on to his children, Mike and Meghan Ide. Mike’s daughters Phoebe and Esther also enjoy hunting for gold. Meghan Ide’s daughter, Hana-Kahurangi Ide-Neill is barely 2 years old, but she had tried panning, her mother said.

Stu moved to Frankton in about 2001 and started entering competitions soon after, winning gold in the team event in the world championships in Scotland in 2017.

The Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust celebrated its community office building’s 131st birthday yesterday.

Stu, Mike, Meghan and Phoebe Ide all competed at the New Zealand Gold Panning Championships in Arrowtown last year, Phoebe winning the U-16 competition, Meghan getting a bronze in the open, and Mike beating his father to take the men’s title.

Yesterday also marked the 131st anniversary of the building in which the trust has its office, which was formerly the Cromwell Methodist Church.

Treasurer Odette Hopgood-Bride said the building, which now contains offices, a meeting room and a cinema, was built by two stonemasons from Scotland, Leslie Arthur and William Gair.

Mr Arthur’s great-granddaughter, then-prime minister Helen Clark, officially opened the OGHT office in 2006.

One of Mr Gair’s descendants, the late George Gair, also went into politics and served as deputy leader of the National Party.

The trust has many more such stories, but yesterday was about fun for young and old, and Mike Ide said the family had always enjoyed gold panning together.

"At the end of the day, it’s not about the gold, it’s about doing things with the family and having a good time."

- Tracie Barrett