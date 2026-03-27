Highlands Motor Sport volunteer Pete Simmons, with the green flag, celebrates 100 days of helping out and indulging his passion for motorsport. He began volunteering in 2013 at the first event held at the Cromwell track. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Scoring a century usually involves cricket but a Highlands Motor Sport park volunteer was surprised yesterday to find out he had racked up 100 days at his happy place.

Pete Simmons was recognised yesterday morning during the Festival of Speed at Highlands.

He first volunteered in November 2013 at the very first race meeting held at the park, the inaugural Highlands 101 endurance event.

Highlands chief executive Josie Spillane said in a statement Mr Simmons had since been a steadfast presence at the track, contributing his time and energy to countless motorsport events for more than a decade.

Mr Simmons said the milestone had crept up on him.

‘‘Well I haven’t been counting. I enjoy coming out and doing my bit. I am a fan of motorsport and getting close to the action as a volunteer is a great way to watch it.’’

Mrs Spillane said his positive attitude, unwavering reliability, and deep loyalty to the park had made him an invaluable part of the Highlands community.

‘‘From the excitement of that very first Highlands 101 in 2013 to the nostalgic Festival of Speed today, Pete has been there with a smile, a helping hand, and an infectious enthusiasm.

Highlands had become a family affair with Mr Simmons’ wife Margie having worked there since 2014.

‘‘[Pete] even drops Margie off in the winter months at 5.30am — now that’s commitment and love,’’ Mrs Spillane said.

Mr Simmons said he was keen to continue his volunteer role at ‘‘Disneyland on steroids’’.

‘‘Here’s to the next 100 days, I say.’’