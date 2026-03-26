Vanessa Hartnell

Community organisations across Central Otago and the Southern Lakes region are invited to apply for grants as the ZQN Community Fund opens its 2026 funding round.

The fund was launched last year by Queenstown Airport to empower grassroots organisations that contribute to the well-being of the region’s people and environment.

With a pool of $50,000 a year, individual grants would range from $1000 to $5000.

The 45South Community Foundation manages the funding and granting process.

Queenstown Airport partnerships and marketing manager Vanessa Hartnell said the fund recognised the responsibility to give back and support the communities that supported the airport.

Grants from last year’s funding round focused on youth, disability and community wellbeing with funding going to youth trusts, the Frankton Fire Brigade, a trailer to assist Friends of Bullock Creek with planting, weeding and mulching work, Central Journeys teenage girls outdoor adventures, and butchering costs for game hunted by the Deerstalkers Association Southern Branch to be processed and donated to the community via Kiwi Harvest.

The Community Fund is open to charitable organisations working within the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago District.

Priority would be given to initiatives that supported community wellbeing, youth, environmental sustainability, and resilience and particularly projects that respond to local needs and have a clear community impact.

Applications will close on April 7.