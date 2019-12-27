A grass fire closed State Highway 8 between Clyde and Alexandra yesterday afternoon.

The fire was at the corner of Muttontown Rd and the Clyde-Alexandra Highway.

Clyde Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Stephen Gee said the fire started as a rubbish fire in a pit that got out of control.

"This is a good reminder to check the fire season and compliance requirements.

"Similarly, it is equally wise to be aware of wind conditions and strength.

"Luckily in this case, a quick response from Clyde, Alexandra and Dunstan Rural firefighters meant no major harm was done."

A grass fire was quickly put out by fast working emergency services. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said strong northwest winds meant the fire took hold in grass near the area.

"Wind is not our friend," she said.

The fire was relatively small and was under control by 3.21pm.

There were four appliances at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said they were called in to control traffic, which was diverted down Muttontown Rd. The road was reopened about 3.30pm.

simon.henderson@alliedpress.co.nz