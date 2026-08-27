Set against the backdrop of Clyde’s historic gold-mining streets, the Clyde Classic is returning for its third year, with organisers on track for their biggest year yet.

The event, which takes place on October 31, has grown into one of Central Otago’s most popular community races, with entries already surging past 600, continuing to grow in size and fundraising impact for the local community.

With 25% of every entry fee going directly back to Clyde Primary School, the event’s director, Tom Heath said the event’s growth had been “unbelievable”.

“We’ve gone from $5000 raised in its first year, to being on track for $15,000 this year,” he said.

The event holds a special place for Mr Heath, having a direct connection with the local Clyde school.

“The extra funding has really helped the school and gets spent on things on long-term improvements that benefit the kids and community.”

For Mr Heath, a Clyde local, this is his third year organising running events in Central Otago, with the Clyde Classic having been his first.

Since then, he has expanded into the Carousel Backyard Ultra in Alexandra and Ultra Wānaka, with two more events in development as well.

The Clyde Classic offers runners and walkers of all levels a half marathon, 10km or 5km through Clyde’s old town, across the Clyde Dam and along the river track beside the Clutha. There will also be a kids’ race offered to younger competitors, with all races starting and finishing at Clyde Primary School.

“This event really is for everyone,” Mr Heath said.

“It’s about having fun and doing something cool rather than a typical run as fast as you can race.”

Since the event began in 2024, funds raised from the race have led into significant improvements for the school, helping create a better learning environment for students and the wider community.

This year’s funds haven’t been earmarked yet, but Mr Heath said the school has ambitious plans on the horizon.

Age is no barrier either for participants. This year’s youngest entrant is just two years of age, while the oldest is 81 and set to take on the main event.

With women making up more than 70% of entrants. Mr Heath said the inclusivity side of the event, and people of all range feeling welcome is very important.

“We asked participants why they were entering and so many responses are ‘it’s my first event’, ‘I’m returning from an injury or having a baby’ or ‘catching up with friends’.

“It’s brilliant to see the social side of running and people use the event for a weekend away with family or friends.”

One of those entrants is Hannah Seib, returning for her second year alongside her family. She and husband James took part with their son last year, who also attends Clyde Primary School.

“We moved to Clyde last year, saw the Clyde classic advertised and wanted to get involved in fun community events — we also loved that a portion of the sales goes to Clyde school.”

Her husband is stepping back this year to run the 5km with their son, while she takes on the 10km solo.

With entries filling up, Mr Heath said anyone still on the fence about joining in shouldn’t wait too long.

“It’s something fun for everyone. Pick the distance that feels doable — 5km, 10km or the half.”

Those who’d rather not run can still take part by supporting runners along the course, with coffee stands at the ready.

Entries can be made online at clydeclassic.co.nz, with the Clyde Classic taking place on Saturday October 31.