Emergency services work at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Alexandra that left a woman seriously injured. PHOTOS: JARED MORGAN

A woman was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Alexandra yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Manuherikia (State Highway 85) and Ferris Rds at 9.35am.

Police investigations into the cause of the crash started yesterday after the vehicles, a black Audi station wagon and a green Hyundai SUV, collided.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and said both vehicles were travelling in the same direction.

The force of the collision sent the Hyundai into a skid across the centre line, through a deer fence and into a paddock on the opposite side of the road.

Firefighters comfort a dog that was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled.

The woman was trapped in the vehicle while a dog travelling with her was unscathed.

The two occupants of the Audi were also uninjured.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two Alexandra Volunteer Fire Brigade crews and a support vehicle attended the crash and helped extricate the woman from the vehicle and create a landing space for the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter.

The woman was treated by St John paramedics at the scene before being transferred to the helicopter.

The highway was reduced to one lane with brief closures for both the helicopter’s landing and takeoff.

-- jared.morgan@odt.co.nz