The late Louise Scott-Gallagher pictured with husband Craig Gallagher and daughter Lily last year shortly before Mrs Scott-Gallagher died after battling breast cancer. PHOTO: LULLABY GRACE PHOTOGRAPHY

A fund to pay for unfunded treatment for breast cancer for women in Queenstown and Cromwell has been set up in memory of a young Queenstown mum.

Lou’s Foundation will honour Louise Scott-Gallagher, who died in May last year, aged 42, from breast cancer.

Close friend and Highlands Motor Sport chief executive Josie Spillane and Mrs Scott-Gallagher’s husband Craig Gallagher have established the fund.

‘‘It’s our way of continuing the legacy of our much loved and missed (Lou),’’ Mrs Spillane said in a statement.

All money raised for Lou’s Foundation will support women in Queenstown and Cromwell who needed access to unfunded life-saving breast cancer treatments.

In 2024, a Radiance and Highlands Sip & Support event sold out within hours and they were overwhelmed by the support from the community, Mrs Spillane said.

This year, in conjunction with Highlands, Radiance, and Craig and daughter Lily Gallagher, 2, there will be another Sip & Support event at Highlands on May 8.

In 2024, the event raised vital funds that meant Mrs Scott-Gallagher could get unfunded treatment, she said.

‘‘Thanks to the generosity of everyone who attended, Lou was able to access everything possible.

‘‘Her husband, family and friends take great comfort knowing that every option was explored.

‘‘We have the most wonderful memories of that outstanding night out ... it turned out to be the last time she danced on table and she would absolutely love knowing that we’re keeping this tradition alive in her honour.

‘‘We might not be able to fund everything, but we can do what we can, and together, we can help ensure other women facing this life-changing and life-threatening challenge, have the support they need.’’

The event would include nibbles and a welcome drink on arrival, a special goody bag, cash and complimentary transport in the Cromwell area.

‘‘As Lily would say, ‘Mummy’s in the stars’, and we know that she will be watching from the stars and so proud of Lou’s Fund,’’ Mrs Spillane said.