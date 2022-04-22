The stars have aligned in Arrowtown.

Nicky Busst

Arrowtown Promotion and Business Association (APBA) manager Nicky Busst has revealed plans for the inaugural Arrowtown Matariki Lights, an event she says is destined to become a must-do on the Whakatipu calendar.

Ms Busst said the event, to be held over the new public holiday long weekend from June 24-26, had been a year in the making after she first raised it during her interview process.

While Arrowtown Preschool had held a Matariki event as a fundraiser for several years, Ms Busst said it had "outgrown the facilities, the capabilities [and] the bureaucratic process that goes with health and safety and liquor licensing".

APBA, in conjunction with the Arrowtown Charitable Trust, was now picking up the torch and running with it, while still ensuring the fundraising element remained for the preschool.

"But, essentially we’re turning it into something bigger and better that’s going to future-proof it for Arrowtown forever and bring, hopefully, heaps and heaps of visitors into our region."

While she did not want to reveal all the secrets just yet, Ms Busst said one of the key aspects would be the Queenstown-based South Island Light Orchestra (SILO), which used light, sound and sculpture, combined with interactivity and narratives to create immersive experiences, whose show would take over Buckingham St.

"The team at SILO are magical and they really have understood what we’re trying to work with.

"We’ve got some visual storytelling and projections down the main street of Arrowtown, utilising our beautiful historic buildings, and we’ve got schools involved as well, incorporating art, projections and displays [and] kapa haka, of course."

Organisers were also using the expertise of Arrowtown astrophysicist Prof Brian Boyle, who would bring some portable rigs to the town centre so people can have a go at stargazing and learn more about the night sky.

Ms Busst said the team had worked closely with iwi to ensure the event was culturally sensitive.

"I’m really excited about what it’s going to bring, and all the little elements are about incorporating Arrowtown businesses and supporting local businesses," she said..

"It’s a free community event — it’s just about getting people together and getting back out, bringing people to our region and showcasing where we live."

The organisers were grateful for funding from various trusts and bodies, including the Queenstown Lakes District Council, the Regional Events Fund, the Connecting Communities Fund, the Central Lakes Trust and Community Trust South.

"We wouldn’t have been able to achieve it without funding support because, obviously, these events are not cheap to put on, but really, it’s going to be very exciting."