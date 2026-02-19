Central Otago cherries may be harder to find after this week. PHOTO: RNZ

It has been a mixed bag for fruitgrowers in the South this summer, as many blame the poor weather for disappointing yields.

Summerfruit NZ Ltd’s latest market update notes that growers are waiting for some heat to get varieties maturing and that ‘‘there is plenty of fruit yet to be picked’’.

The report suggests that generally, supply is not meeting demand, with the Hawke’s Bay harvest mostly finished and Central Otago supply ‘‘not quite at full noise yet’’.

Grapes have also had a tricky season, with the cool and rainy weather meaning the harvest is likely to be slightly later than usual.

Central Otago Winegrowers’ Association general manager Carolyn Murray said she was still optimistic.

‘‘Despite the rain, the vine health is excellent across Central Otago, and the quality is looking very promising. Some late season warm days are helping with ripening and flavour development.

‘‘We’re yet to embark on harvest, but yields are tracking small to average, with a smaller regional crop expected and smaller berry size.’’

That would likely result in some excellent wines, she said.

A smaller harvest would not be an issue for winegrowers, with ‘‘quality remaining the focus above quantity’’.

Summerfruit NZ’s February 11 report mentioned that cherries had also had a difficult season.

‘‘There are still a couple of orchards to finish picking, but that is all.’’

There was expected to be reasonable volumes of cherries still available last week but cherries were predicted to start to run out this week.

Meanwhile, plums were suffering a downturn with volumes being ‘‘light’’, the report said.

‘‘Black Amber, Black Doris, Purple King and Fortune are being picked. Greengage harvest is well under way. Freedom will start soon.

‘‘The lasck of volume is being reflected on the supermarket shelves.’’

Summerfruit NZ were nonetheless hopeful, as buyers and retailers seemed happy with consumer demand for summerfruit, with ‘‘the anticipated back-to-school uptick in demand occurring’’.