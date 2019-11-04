Happy to be bringing Jessie home are Keira (11) and Jay-T McFadyen (10). PHOTO: ADAM BURNS

An Alexandra family has been left shaken and outraged after its cat was found with gunshot wounds to its leg last week.

Tracy McFadyen found her 1-year-old cat Jessie bleeding from his front left leg at her Earnscleugh home on Tuesday, during a lunch break.

Jessie was rushed to the vet where the family was left with the options of amputating his leg, operating to plant rods and pins in cat's leg, or putting him down.

Ms McFadyen said a family discussion ensued where a call needed to be made on Jessie, which left her two children Keira and Jay-T in tears.

"It's been traumatic,'' Ms McFadyen said.

"You go through all the emotions; you're sad, you're angry.''

Ms McFadyen and her children retrieved their beloved feline on Friday from the vet.

Jessie had a six to eight-week recovery ahead following an operation to insert rods and pins.

Although a resilient Jessie was already showing signs of healing, the incident had angered its owner.

"What gives a person the right to take a cat's life? It makes you think what else they're capable of,'' Ms McFadyen said.

"They're a family member.''

A Facebook community group has organised donations to help the family with their veterinary bills which were between $1500 and $2000.

About $110 had been donated so far to Ms McFadyen's account at Vetlife Alexandra.

Concerns had also been raised by Alexandra residents on social media about reports of cats disappearing and never returning.

A police spokesman said anyone concerned about behaviour towards animals should contact the appropriate authorities.

adam.burns@odt.co.nz