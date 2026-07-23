Overlooking the Matangi Bike Park trails where the Linger&Die event will be held are (from left) Haley van Leeuwen, Phil Oliver and Johnny van Leeuwen with the couple's children, Leo, 4, and Emerson, 3, in front. Photo: Carys Trotter

Central Otago couple Haley and Johnny van Leeuwen have taken over ownership of the Linger & Die mountain bike event, purchasing the race from long time founder Phil Oliver, who has run the event for over two decades.

The couple said Mr Oliver was like the “godfather” of events and trail riding in Alexandra, and the next chapter was one they were all excited and thrilled for.

Held annually at Matangi Bike Park near Alexandra, Linger & Die has grown over the years from a cross-country mountain bike race into an event also featuring downhill, endurance and rally elements.

This year’s event, on Saturday, September 19, will introduce rail running for the first time, alongside the traditional cross-country biking, through the park’s historic gold mining landscape.

The couple are both passionate mountain bikers with racing backgrounds both in New Zealand and overseas.

“It’s a dream being back here,” they said.

They both grew up in the area before moving to Dunedin, are now happily back in their hometown, with two young children in tow, Leo (4) and Emerson (3).

Based in Alexandra, Mrs van Leeuwen works as a financial advisor and Mr van Leeuwen is a farmer.

The couple said it was always the ultimate goal to return back to their hometown.

“We absolutely love the riding in Alexandra and believe it offers some of the best trails in the country,” Mrs van Leeuwen said.

She noted the impressive size of the park, its big sky vistas and the range of trails on offer from beginner through to advanced as being real draw cards.

What made the area’s terrain so unique was that many of the trails had been carved out by visitors and motorbike riders decades ago, and remained largely in their original forms rather than being overly groomed, she said.

Mr van Leeuwen said one of their key focuses was showing what the region had to offer.

“We want to keep it all local, all about the Central Otago basin. The bike tracks and locations on offer are definitely some of the best in the world,” he said.

Mr Oliver, who started his involvement in the event in 1995 and ran Linger & Die from 2002-25, said he was feeling really good about the change of hands.

“It’s been amazing, but I’ve had it long enough now and the time is right for a change.”

He approached the young couple, having known them for many years.

“I’m thrilled it’s worked out the way it has. They’re both bringing heaps of knowledge and experience. They’ve got fresh ideas and visions, which mean this next chapter will be a real exciting one for the event.”

He noted the hard work by the couple already to understand the event and “really capture and showcase” what it was about and had to offer.

This year’s Linger & Die will feature two course options: a 21.5km Open course with 500m of climbing, aimed at newer riders and shared with trail runners, and a 31.5km Elite course featuring 1000m of climbing and technical terrain.

The owners of Linger & Die (from left) Haley van Leeuwen, Phil Oliver (the previous owner) and Johnny van Leeuwen in front of the trails and landscape where this year's event will be held. Photo: Carys Trotter

Mrs van Leeuwen said the idea behind offering two courses was to give nervous or newer riders a way in, with the option of tackling the Open course first, before building up to returning to the more challenging Elite course.

The addition of trail running is a change for the couple, one they are excited to incorporate.

“We think the Matangi Bike Park is an incredible venue for both sports, and it gives more people the opportunity to experience the course,” they said.

A revamped race village will be based at the Alexandra Holiday Park, doubling as the start and finish line.

The goal was to create somewhere people could properly relax, rather than just a race checkpoint, they said.

New owners of Linger & Die: (L-R) Haley van Leeuwen, Phil Oliver (the event's previous owner) and Johnny van Leeuwen in front of the trails and landscape where this year's event will be held. Photo: Carys Trotter

“It will be the heart of the event, with good coffee, food, ice cream, music and plenty of space for competitors, families and spectators to relax and enjoy the day,” they said, adding local community groups would be fundraising throughout the day too, helping deliver benefits beyond race day itself.

The historic gold mining landscape surrounding Matangi Bike Park remains central to the event’s identity.

“Racing through those historic gold mining landscapes gives Linger & Die a character that’s quite different from many other events around the country, and hopefully by the 19th of September the wild thyme will be out in full bloom too.”

The local community and council had been hugely supportive both of the event and the change in ownership, and they were now busy securing sponsorships for the race, the couple said.

Under the Linger & Die brand, the van Leeuwens will also run a separate enduro and downhill event in Alexandra in early 2027.

More information can be found on the event’s website and Facebook page.