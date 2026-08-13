Yesterday marked an important milestone for Central Otago and our wider region with the signing of the Otago Central Lakes Regional Deal between central government, Central Otago District Council, Queenstown Lakes District Council and Otago Regional Council. The deal establishes a long-term partnership focused on supporting growth, improving infrastructure, strengthening resilience and creating opportunities for future generations, well beyond election cycles. While the document contains a range of commitments and work programmes, what I am most enthusiastic about is the partnership it creates. It recognises that our region matters and that working together gives us a stronger voice when planning for the future. The deal provides a framework for local and central government to align priorities and tackle some of the challenges that come with being one of New Zealand's fastest-growing regions. Growth brings opportunity, but it also places pressure on infrastructure, housing, transport networks, health services and community facilities. Anyone who lives in Central Otago can see that our district is changing. We are welcoming new residents, attracting investment and experiencing increasing demand for services. Managing that growth well is one of the biggest challenges facing councils across New Zealand. The Regional Deal is about planning ahead rather than simply reacting to the issues that growth can create. For Central Otago, there are several aspects of the deal that are particularly relevant. The agreement recognises the importance of improving access to healthcare services across the wider region, including future consideration of hospital facilities and expanded health services closer to home. It also focuses on improving housing supply, supporting innovation and investment, strengthening energy resilience, and ensuring transport networks are fit for purpose as our communities continue to grow. Importantly, it acknowledges the need to explore better transport connections between Wānaka, Cromwell and Alexandra, helping to strengthen the links between our communities and economies. The deal is not solely focused on infrastructure. It also recognises the need to diversify our economy, support emerging industries and attract investment. Central Otago has always been a region built on hard work, ingenuity and entrepreneurship. Creating the conditions for businesses to thrive will help ensure future generations can continue to build their lives, careers and futures here. Importantly, this is not a blank cheque from the government, nor does it provide instant solutions. The signing of the deal is the beginning of a journey rather than the end. Detailed implementation plans, business cases and investment decisions will still need to be worked through over the coming years. What this deal provides is a commitment to partnership, a shared vision and a pathway for progressing the priorities that matter most to our communities. I know how much people care about maintaining Central Otago's identity, character and strong sense of community. I do too. Participation in the Regional Deal does not change who we are. It strengthens our ability to advocate for our district and influence the decisions that will shape our future. Central Otago is no longer simply responding to growth; we are helping lead it. This deal gives us an opportunity to take a longer-term view, avoid some of the planning challenges experienced elsewhere, and ensure we have the infrastructure, services and investment needed to support future generations. It is about steering our own ship while working alongside partners who share our ambition for a thriving and resilient region. The challenges facing local government are becoming increasingly complex, and no council can solve them alone. The Regional Deal acknowledges that reality while recognising the unique strengths of Central Otago and our neighbours. I am optimistic about what can be achieved when we work together with purpose, ambition and a shared vision. As always, I look forward to keeping our community informed as this work progresses. — Tamah Alley, Central Otago Mayor