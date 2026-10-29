Hundreds of classic Chrysler cars rolled into Alexandra this weekend, drawing out enthusiasts and helping raise funds for the Dunstan Hospital Foundation.

Hosted by “Mopars in the South” and held every Labour Weekend, this was the event’s first time in Alexandra.

The Mopar event, now in its 18th year, brought a convoy of Chrysler, Dodge and Valiant classics together in Pioneer Park.

Local organisations were involved too, including the Alexandra Lions Club with a food and drinks truck that supported the day’s fundraising.

Organiser Kevin Mclean said the day was about coming together as a community and being part of a great cause.

With more than 250 cars taking part, Mr Mclean said this would be one of the group’s biggest years yet.

“Everyone has been brilliant showing up and supporting the day, and we love Chryslers.

“It’s our bag, we know them well and it’s just a great day for everyone,” Mr Mclean said.

(Left to right) Mopars in the South members: The days lead organisers Kevin Mclean and Sarah Arnold, alongside members Stephen Hill, Katrina Diver and Roger and Joann Hackett. Photo: Carys Trotter

All proceeds were donated to the Dunstan Hospital Foundation, supporting cancer treatment and services.

It was a cause Mr Mclean said was close to everyone, having lost close friends this year to cancer himself.

“It affects everyone.

“One way or another, so if we can do anything to help, we will.

“We just shake the bucket, and the community helps out.

“They’re good like that.”

Entrants to the day’s event travelled from across the country, even coming from Australia to take part.

Dunedin local Kent Lobb travelled down with his wife, daughter and in-laws to be part of the day, bringing their 1968 Dodge Charger to be part of the day’s lineup.

“The cars have such a cult following.

“You see them in The Dukes of Hazzard and Fast and Furious films, and we’re just a bunch of petrol heads so we love it,” he said.

Kent Lobb with his wife Kimberley and daughter Brynleigh (2), who all travelled from Dunedin with family members to take part in the weekend's car display. The family brought their own car to the event, a 1968 Dodge Charger. Photo: Carys Trotter

The weekend featured a ‘70s theme, with cars shown over both days, a dinner at Alexandra’s RSA and prize-giving Sunday night, which featured categories including best original car and best dressed.