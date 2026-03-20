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A person has been critically injured in a crash affecting a major highway in Central Otago.
Police said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 (Gibbston Highway), near the Roaring Meg Lookout in the Kawarau Gorge, about 5.20pm today.
"One person received critical injuries."
A Fire and Emergency NZ crew from Cromwell attended and a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene also.
A spokesman for the New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash was near the Cardrona-Roaring Meg Pack Track intersection.
"Road users should avoid the area if possible, or be prepared for delays."
Stop/go traffic management was in place tonight. Motorists must stop on request and drive with caution.
- Allied Media