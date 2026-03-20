Map: NZTA

A person has been critically injured in a crash affecting a major highway in Central Otago.



Police said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 (Gibbston Highway), near the Roaring Meg Lookout in the Kawarau Gorge, about 5.20pm today.

"One person received critical injuries."

A Fire and Emergency NZ crew from Cromwell attended and a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene also.

A spokesman for the New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash was near the Cardrona-Roaring Meg Pack Track intersection.

"Road users should avoid the area if possible, or be prepared for delays."

Stop/go traffic management was in place tonight. Motorists must stop on request and drive with caution.

- Allied Media