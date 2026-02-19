These Cromwell College students achieved merit or excellence in NCEA level one or two in 2025. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Central Otago students are top notch, beating the national NCEA average across the region.

A spokesman for New Zealand Qualifications Authority chief executive Dr Grant Klinkum said student achievement rates at Maniototo Area School, Cromwell College, Dunstan High School and Roxburgh Area School were above the national average for NCEA Levels 1 and 2, while achievement rates for Cromwell College, Dunstan High School and Roxburgh Area School were above the national average at each level of NCEA.

Dunstan High School principal Andrew King said the school’s results, including four pupils attaining scholarships and one an outstanding scholarship, was a huge jump.

‘‘We are incredibly proud of our students' mahi in 2025. While the national landscape for NCEA has been challenging, the results here at Dunstan High School reflect a deliberate, community-wide effort to raise the bar.’’

Central Otago students are top notch, beating the national NCEA average across the region.

A spokesman for New Zealand Qualifications Authority chief executive Dr Grant Klinkum said student achievement rates at Maniototo Area School, Cromwell College, Dunstan High School and Roxburgh Area School were above the national average for NCEA Levels 1 and 2, while achievement rates for Cromwell College, Dunstan High School and Roxburgh Area School were above the national average at each level of NCEA.

Former Dunstan High School student and 2025 Otago Daily Times Class Act recipient George Lindsay attained outstanding scholarship in history and scholarship in four other subjects. George is studying health science at the University of Otago this year. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Dunstan High School principal Andrew King said the school’s results, including four pupils attaining scholarships and one an outstanding scholarship, was a huge jump.

‘‘We are incredibly proud of our students' mahi in 2025. While the national landscape for NCEA has been challenging, the results here at Dunstan High School reflect a deliberate, community-wide effort to raise the bar.’’

One of the keys to their success was the school’s Te Taumata o te Manawani awards for students who achieved 100% pass rate in the NCEA internal assessments, Mr King said.

‘‘This award is intentionally inclusive; whether a student is taking a high-level academic pathway or a hands-on vocational course, the expectation of ‘finishing the job’ remains the same.’’

Attendance had increased 8% last year compared to 2024, which also impacted learning.

‘‘You can’t learn if you aren’t here.’’

Results were never the consequence of one change but a sequence of small changes that drove a wider culture change over time.

Dunstan High School student 2025 William Miller who achieved NCEA scholarship in biology.

‘‘I am proud of how far we have come since I was appointed just over 18 months ago.’’

Success was not just measured by academic results at the school, Mr King said.

‘‘As a school we are very proud of the students that left during the year to employment or apprenticeships.’’

Academic coaching conversations were introduced. Twice a year mentors, students and family met to look at their data ensuring clear, three-way communication, he said.

School values of kindness, respect and personal excellence had been reinforced with awards to keep the standards in the forefront of students’ minds.

A ‘‘respect the right to participate’’ process had been instituted linking a student’s right to engage in external sports or cultural activities directly with their classroom conduct, academic effort and attendance.

Dunstan High School student 2025 Caitlin Shea who achieved NCEA scholarship in painting.

‘‘It’s been a powerful motivator,’’ Mr King said.

While they were pleasing, the NCEA results were simply a reflection of the wider school culture, he said.

‘‘Our teachers go above and beyond, our families and local businesses have leaned in to ensure our students have the resources they need to thrive.

‘‘We aren’t just aiming for credits; we are aiming for well-rounded, resilient young people.’’

Maniototo Area School principal Melissa Bell said the school had some good results especially at level 1.

‘‘At this level we had a 91% pass rate with 36% of students gaining an endorsement. Some good level 2 and 3 results also but our cohorts are much smaller here.’’

Maniototo Area School is a composite school with a roll of about 150 from new entrants to Year 12.

Dunstan High School student 2025 Amelia Sutherland-Harris achieved an NCEA scholarship in English.

‘‘I think we have a strong focus on individual pathways which really helps. We have been working really hard on fostering high expectations, resilience around learning and establishing high expectations. All of that helps.’’

Cromwell College deputy principal Marcella Robertson said the school took immense pride in its students’ success.

A commitment to an outstanding education was at the core of the school’s strategic vision ensuring every student attained their highest possible qualification, she said.

‘‘We track student progress closely over the year and put learning and achievement plans in place to support our students to reach their goals.

‘‘We have an academic mentor Annie Keown, who runs tutorials to support students to reach their academic goals. Along with this we make sure we closely support students with special assessment conditions so that there are fewer barriers to their success.’’

Staff took additional tutorials from early in the year to support students to do their best, she said.

‘‘Through our NCEA information evenings, and workshops on tackling assessment anxiety, we ensure our whānau are equipped with the tools to support their children every step of the way.’’