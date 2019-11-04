Sue Hore. Photo: ODT files

Maniototo stalwart Sue Hore has been remembered as a generous community leader whose contribution to her family and the wider district was immeasurable.

Mrs Hore died yesterday. Details of her death are unknown, but it is understood she died on her Stonehenge farm near Patearoa.

Police were called to an incident on the Patearoa-Paerau Rd, south of Ranfurly, yesterday about 9.15am.

A WorkSafe spokesman said Worksafe had been notified of an incident on a farm in Central Otago and were making initial inquiries.

Maniototo resident and Hore family friend Amie Pont said the Maniototo community was "devastated" for Mrs Hore's family.

"There wouldn't have been many people in this community who haven't been helped out by the Hore family in some way. Sue had a stockpile of gifts and cards ready for any situation - happy or sad.

"She has supported so many people over the years through their own loss. Always there. Sue will be very missed by us all."

Central Otago District Council Maniototo councillor and Hore family friend Stuart Duncan said the entire Maniototo community was "completely devastated" about Mrs Hore's death.

"She was a generous person and the Hores are a generous people."

Mr Duncan said Mrs Hore's death would be tough on everyone in the Maniototo community, including emergency services.

Sue and her husband Jim Hore are third generation farmers at Stonehenge. They have two sons, Charlie, and Andrew, who is a former All Black.

pam.jones@odt.co.nz