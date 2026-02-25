A large grass fire that forced the evacuation of homes in Central Otago has been contained.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze about 3.30pm yesterday in the Springvale area near Clyde.

In a statement last night, incident controller Nic McQuillan said 21 fire trucks and support vehicles responded and crews worked hard to save homes from the fast-moving blaze.

Firefighters were supported by four helicopters and managed to "contain and largely suppress" the blaze by nightfall.

A Fenz vehicle moves towards a large grass fire in the Springvale area near Clyde in Central Otago yesterday. Photo: Kaden Campbell via RNZ

Mr McQuillan said residents of most of the properties evacuated had been allowed to return home. Police had assisted in helping people move out of their homes.

However, residents of a small number of properties to the west of McArthur Rd were not yet able to return to their homes.

RNZ earlier reported that residents of at least eight properties had been affected.

One shed had been destroyed and flames scorched the exterior of one house. About 20ha had been burned on both sides of Springvale Rd, which remained closed tonight.

"As of 8pm, the helicopters had been stood down and some of the fire crews were being released," Mr McQuillan said last night.

"Multiple crews will be working until dark with one crew staying on the fire ground overnight, patrolling in case of flare-ups.

"Additional crews will return tomorrow to extinguish some deep-seated areas of fire."

A specialist tree assessor was identifying and felling several dangerous trees that had been damaged. That work would ensure the safety of firefighters and residents.

Earlier, a lot of smoke was drifting towards Alexandra and people in the vicinity were told to stay inside with windows closed.

A resident of Springvale Rd, close to McArthur Rd, told the Otago Daily Times at about 6pm there was a lot of smoke and people were leaving the area. The wind had been strong throughout the day. — Allied Media