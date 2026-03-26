Warwick Deuchrass

The Dunstan Hospital Foundation has revealed a $250,000 list of priority equipment and facility upgrades needed to strengthen healthcare services across Central Otago, the Upper Clutha and Teviot Valley and has invited the community to help fund them.

Foundation chairman Warwick Deuchrass said the high-impact needs list highlighted several urgent improvements identified by the hospital’s clinical team, including chemotherapy treatment chairs, a specialised respiratory support device, and upgrades to infection control facilities.

Together, the four projects represented about $250,000 in equipment and improvements that would directly enhance patient care at the hospital.

The initiative was part of the Foundation’s new Grateful Patient Programme, which offered patients, families and community members a way to give back to the hospital that had cared for them, Mr Deuchrass said.

At the heart of the programme was the story of Dorothy Pittaway, whose generosity helped fund the renovation of Vincent Ward at Dunstan Hospital.

Her family’s gift, in gratitude for the care she received, was a legacy that continued to benefit patients and welcome them daily, he said.

The new wishlist identified equipment and improvements that directly supported patient care.

Hayley Anderson

Among the hospital’s immediate priorities were new chemotherapy chairs to improve comfort and safety for patients receiving treatment.

People and specialist services director Cath Haig said they had replaced four chemotherapy chairs in the past couple of years from a generous donation and now needed more.

‘‘Our patients love the additional comfort and functionality of these chairs that make treatment easier to manage. The staff are able to access the patient more easily and work with them in a more functional way, supporting good ergonomic safety for our team.’’

The hospital also needed a cough assist machine — a specialised respiratory device that helps patients with weakened breathing muscles clear mucus from their lungs, reducing the risk of infection and hospital admission.

A dedicated storage facility for physiotherapy and rehabilitation equipment would free up valuable clinical space and improve access to equipment used in patient recovery.

Improvements to the hospital’s equipment cleaning area would enhance infection control and ensure equipment used in patient care, such as colonoscopies, met modern hygiene standards, Ms Haig said.

Central Otago Health Services chief executive Hayley Anderson said funding from Health NZ did not allow the hospital to buy all the equipment or fund all the facility upgrades needed.

‘‘The entire Dunstan team appreciates the support our community gives us to bridge this gap.’’