The Cromwell town centre redevelopment is back on the table as work begins on the 2027 long-term plan.

Central Otago district councillors and the Cromwell Community Board participated in a workshop last week to review the work that had been done and shape the future direction of the redevelopment, which had been identified as a key investment area in the next long-term plan.

Last week’s session provided an overview of how the project aligned with district-wide priorities, including social connectivity, growth management, infrastructure planning and financial sustainability.

Central Otago Mayor Tamah Alley said the workshop was a constructive step towards shaping a town centre that reflects Cromwell’s evolving needs.

‘‘This redevelopment is about creating a thriving, accessible, and welcoming town centre that reflects Cromwell’s unique character and growing community.

‘‘Bringing elected members together to review the work to date and explore the next phase ensures we are aligned and well positioned to move forward.’’

Cromwell Community Board chair Anna Harrison said a key takeaway from the session was a shared commitment to getting the project under way.

‘‘It’s really important to have council and the community board working together to progress the long-awaited Cromwell town centre project. This workshop was a first step in making sure we all have the same information and common understandings of the journey so far, so we can confidently consider our next steps.’’