“It’s all go, it’s do or die now.”

North Otago will host King Country in their Meads Cup semifinal at Whitestone Contracting Stadium on Saturday.

The Old Golds finished the regular season in style with a 71-33 win over West Coast last weekend.

They finished in second place on the ladder with six wins from their eight matches.

Coach Luke Herden told the Oamaru Mail he was pleased to make the top four but the job was far from finished.

“Our aim is to win the Meads Cup so we’re still on track for that.

“We just keep working towards our main goal.”

King Country had led the competition for most of the season but lost their final round robin game causing the two sides to end up on the same points.

North Otago moved ahead of the North Islanders due to having beat them earlier in the season.

After the Old Golds secured their win over West Coast, the team quickly turned their attention to other scores, Herden said.

“We were following it on Tribe closely.

“To get a home semi is massive in Heartland because A you’ve got your home town support, your community you’re playing in front of but secondly the travel is not easy.”

He was excited for not only his team but the wider North Otago community.

“That’s what the boys really play for … their family and their community and [they] obviously do themselves proud as well but also having our community experience the game live is awesome.”

Their 32-31 win over King Country back in August had no bearing on tomorrow’s outcome, Herden said.

“I’m sure King Country are the same as us, we’re completely different than we were at the start of the year or when we last met.

“They’ve got threats all over the park, similar to us, so it’ll be a good game.

“We can’t go into the game complacent. Just because we beat them earlier in the year doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, we’ve got to make sure we go out and earn it.”

The game plan would be simple.

“When we’ve got the ball, making good decisions and being secure with it and when we don’t have the ball, making sure that we stay connected and stay within our systems defensively to get the ball back.”

Midfielder Mac Harris was unavailable and halfback Alfie Coop has been scratched, but Herden said “everyone else is on deck and available for selection”.

The match kicks off at 1pm at Whitestone Contracting Stadium on Saturday.