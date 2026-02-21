Waitaki Art Trail founder and convener Joan Edridge in her home studio. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The Waitaki Art Trail invites you to visit artists in their studios and enjoy the colourful and sometimes quirky atmosphere created within our community, convener Joan Edridge says.

Edridge, a painter who is also part of the Open Studio Weekend, says the studios are open to the public once or twice a year, and many of the artists are also available at other times. Her vision is to raise the profile of the local art community, showcase each artist’s unique style and present it to everyone in an open and friendly space. Oamaru Mail reporter Jules Chin caught up with Edridge to find out more about the trail.

Waitaki Art Trail founder Joan Edridge leads a paintand-sip class.

It is themed as Art in the Garden, and artists are encouraged to have a small display (weather permitting of course) outside where visitors can enjoy a walk around the private gardens . . .not every venue actually has a garden, but for those who do have somewhere, that’s an alternative option for visitors.

Who is involved in the trail this year?

The trail is in its second year and we have a new artist on the trail, Jude Ansbacher, in Kakanui, as well as Chris Pepper, the BuggyRobot Gallery, Penny Anderson, Allan Jonnassen and Zenobia Southcombe to name a few. In addition, we have invited junior guest artists to send in work for display over the Open Studio Weekend. The schools include St Kevin’s College, Waitaki Boys’ and Waitaki Girls’ High Schools, Oamaru Intermediate and Little Wonders nursery school. Hopefully, other schools will also come on board. These will all be on display at 2B Rother St and possibly other venues.

The Pottery Painting Shop is one of the venues for the Waitaki Art Trail.

The artists have been busy creating new work and new products. I know I have a lot of new work available. I would love some of my artworks to find forever homes, as would a number of the other studios. The artists have all been busy creating new work for the public to see and it’s not limited to original artwork. There will also be prints, cards, totes and bookmarks, along with the launch of a totally new series. Several artists now have purpose-built, dedicated studios. We have been trying out different dates to suit everyone, so we are hoping this event will run annually at this time of year going forwards.

The studios will be open the weekend of Saturday, February 28, and March 10.

For more information visit www.waitakiarttrail.org.nz