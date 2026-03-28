A traditional ’ava ceremony was part of an official welcome for a special delegation from the Ministry of Health of Samoa last week at the Oamaru Opera House.

The delegation was led by Va’aaoao Salumalo Alofipo as the group undertook ‘‘a scoping visit’’ across New Zealand, engaging with key health providers in Oamaru, Auckland and Whanga ¯rei.

The delegation had engagements with providers such as the Oamaru Pacific Island Trust (Opit), Oamaru Hospital, Middlemore Hospital, Southseas Healthcare, Penina Trust, Totara Hospice, Grace Foundation and Te Whareora o Tikipunga to gain insights into primary healthcare, mental health initiatives, emergency medicine and oncology and palliative care services.

Oamaru Pacific Island Trust chief executive officer mata’aga Hana Fanene Taiti addresses the Samoan delegation at the official welcoming ceremony. PHOTOS: JULES CHIO

Fifty community members and leaders were present at the ceremony including Opit chief executive officer mata’aga Hana Fanene-Taiti, Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale, council chief executive Alex Parmley, Waitaki MP Miles Anderson and district councillors.

Ms Fanene-Taiti said there was a shared commitment with the high-level delegation from Samoa to ‘‘advancing health outcomes’’ for Pasifika.

In his speech Mr Alofipo thanked Opit and the Waitaki representatives.

‘‘On behalf of the government of Samoa and the ministry of health we once again extend our sincere gratitude for your hospitality and your willingness to share your knowledge and experience with us.

‘‘The presence of Pacific leaders, their facilities and community organisations today reflects the strong cultural ties that continue to bind our region together,’’ he said.

Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale receives ’ava as part of the welcoming ceremony

The visit aims to assess the readiness of New Zealand facilities to host Samoan health professionals, while strengthening partnerships, clinical

collaboration and knowledge exchange.

This initiative forms part of the Long-Term Placement and Twinning Programme, funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and implemented by Le Afio’aga o Aotearoa in partnership with the Samoan ministry of health.

Samoa Minister of Health Va’aaoao Alofipo at the official welcome of the Samoan ministry delegates.

The programme will mobilise its first New Zealand-to-Samoa cohort next month, with Samoa-to-New Zealand placements starting in July. Mr Alofipo said the visit would be reporting back to the Samoan government about the structure of the long-term placements of training programmes.

‘‘They will inform priority areas for placements, strengthen workforce capability development, identify opportunities for Samoa-New Zealand knowledge exchange and contribute to shaping the future design of this programme,’’ he said.

‘‘Equally important was the connection with our wider Pasifika community here in New Zealand and Oamaru,’’ he said.

Mr Alofipo said it was through these partnerships that they could ‘‘strengthen health systems and ultimately improve wellbeing for Pasifika people’’.

Members of the delegation, along with other key participants, sat in a circle, drinking ’ava (a root-based beverage) from a shared coconut shell (bilo), which was accompanied by clapping, chanting and storytelling, fostering relaxation and social bonding.

Waitaki district councillor Jim Hopkins receives ’ava as part of the welcoming ceremony.

Cr Jim Hopkins said that it was an ‘‘honour and a privilege’’ to host the delegation and thanked a Samoan official for explaining that ’ava is shared ‘‘with God and with soil’’.

Oamaru had a higher percentage of Pacific Island residents than any other community in New Zealand, Cr Hopkins said.

‘‘Hana and her team at Opit had done exemplary work in improving healthcare and education access for Pasifkia people, and all people, in the Waitaki district,’’ he said.

Ms Fanene-Taiti said the Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group Inc (OPICG) was established in 1987, and incorporated in 1998 as a community organisation to support Pacific families living in Oamaru which it had been doing for almost 40 years.

‘‘Opit was established in July, 2024 and builds on the legacy of the OPICG — it is the sole Waitaki-based Pacific provider,’’ she said.

The delegation was also part of a Samoa-New Zealand Governance Group meeting in Auckland this week, which will guide programme implementation, endorse placements and ensure alignment with both countries’ health priorities, a Samoan ministry of health spokesperson said.