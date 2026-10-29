A race win, a new record and a podium finish wrapped up the 2026 South Island Endurance Series for Oamaru driver Warren Black.

He won the Class 4 and 5 one-hour race in his Audi RS3 TCR at the third and final event of the series at Teretonga Park last month.

Black also set a new race record of 57 laps — besting his own 55-lap mark from 2024.

The win, coupled with his victory in round two, earned him third place in the overall standings.

This was an impressive feat after Black missed the first round due to having a knee replacement.

It was a full team effort this season, he told the Oamaru Mail.

“We’ve been working a lot on the car.”

A new challenge this year was the change in rules where drivers are no longer allowed to change tyres mid-race.

“We used to run on a medium tyre and I used to be only able to get 24 minutes out of a tyre.

“This year, we’ve actually been testing 3D printed tyres from Michelin.

“It’s been a bit of a learning curve on how they run and how they perform.

“They’ve come out good — they just take a wee bit longer to get up to temperature, but they come better at the end of the race.”

He tested out 3D printed tyres on his Audi RS3 TCR this year. Photo: Supplied

Black has been endurance racing for “about five years”.

He has a simulator at home which he uses to train.

Black also drag-races his Holden HQ Monaro.

When asked what he loves about racing, he kept it simple: “The adrenalin of racing.”

He was very thankful for all his sponsors that “help make it happen”.

Black built a strong lead early on at Teretonga Park, but the gap narrowed in the closing stages as Chris White Jr took over from Scott O’Donnell in the Hyundai.

The pairing would take second, despite an extended pit stop costing them to the tune of 21 seconds.

Once in the car, White’s pace was scintillating, pulling around 2 seconds a lap from Black’s lead.

However, it was not enough as the Oamaruvian got the job done.