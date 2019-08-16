Liz Cadogan

"It must be in the blood," Liz Cadogan, of Weston, says.

Miss Cadogan (66) has put her hand up as Oamaru ward candidate for the Waitaki District Council, and joins two of her brothers, Bryan (seven years her junior) and Tim Cadogan (13 years), in seeking a seat in October's local body elections.

The Cadogan brothers are incumbent mayors in Clutha and Central Otago districts respectively.

Bryan has been elected unopposed, and Tim is facing one challenger.

Their mother, the late Hazel Cadogan, was the political mind that might have spurred all three into action, Miss Cadogan said.

Tim Cadogan

"Even growing up, when they were really young, we had some pretty heated political discussions," she said.

"And my mother was utterly amazing. She was a fabulous woman to look up to. We really, really respected our mother, because she had a good political brain on her."

Miss Cadogan said she saw the family name as potentially a hindrance rather than a help, not wanting to stand just to have people say, "Another one of them?"

She first became politically active in university as a student advocating for improvements at the esplanade at St Clair and later served on the Waikouaiti Community Board.

She said she was "people focused" and wanted to connect the council and community, engage youth, and assist families. Clean air and water, and maintaining hospital services, were also priorities.

Bryan Cadogan

There were "so many great people putting their names forward" for the Oamaru ward, Miss Cadogan said.

Fourteen candidates will vie for six seats.