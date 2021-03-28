PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

For Noor Laila Abdul Latiff (left) the Waitaki Multicultural Council’s race relations day picnic was a good excuse to crack out an old hobby — and Ruth Davison was her first canvas for the day.

Yesterday was the first time Mrs Latiff had created henna designs since moving from Malaysia to Oamaru in 2019 as, by Malaysian tradition, she would do henna designs for friends and family at weddings.

"Children always want it."

It was no different at the picnic.

As she and other members of the Oamaru Islamic Centre created their art, about 30 people enjoyed playing outdoor games, snacking on their picnics, and chatting away.

The picnic was held in lieu of the council’s annual race relations concert in case it had to be cancelled due to changing Covid-19 restriction levels.

Waitaki Newcomers Network and Migrant Support co-ordinator Christine Dorsey said rather than have everyone rehearse for a concert only for it to be cancelled, they would enjoy each other’s company.