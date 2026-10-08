There are plenty of changes in store for the North Otago club cricket season.

Both senior grades will get to enjoy extra matches.

The Borton Cup has been reduced from seven teams to six, St Kevin’s College and Waitaki Boys’ High School combining to form a combined squad.

That has eliminated the bye and means each team will now play 14 games — one short of a full three rounds — compared to 12 in previous years.

The Club 30 grade is also getting more cricket as their competition will start earlier, also giving them 14 games.

North Otago Cricket chairman Ben Coleman said the new schedule would offer "almost six months of full cricket”.

"There’s more cricket this year which we’re really excited about.

"Club 30 has been screaming out for more 30-over matches so with that competition, we’re really pleased to deliver almost three full rounds.”

There was “a lot of buzz” heading into the summer, he said.

"You tend to get the feeling around September, after a six-month layoff, and you start chatting to cricketers around the region and everybody is quite keen to get back into it.”

A select few second grade cricketers will also enjoy more cricket over the holiday period.

Typically, the two competitions pause to play their respective T20 competitions while the school sides are on holiday.

That is happening again, but the Dick Hunt competition will look a little different.

Alongside the five club teams, an invitational second grade team will also compete.

This will be comprised of second grade cricketers from across all the club teams.

This creates an extra round-robin game, making the competition five weeks before the final.

Those second grade players will also suit up for their respective club teams in the Club 20 competition, giving them two games in a weekend.

Coleman called it a “quasi-representative team”.

"It will be effectively the best Club 30 players forming a T20 team and entering the senior Dick Hunt.

"There will be quite a lot of excitement about that, I think, in terms of the Club 30 guys ability to test themselves at a higher level.”

He was excited at the idea of players getting to go head to head with their clubmates.

"There’s going to be plenty of banter, I suggest, and certainly the senior teams are not going to want to lose to the Club 30 side.”

The last big change for the season is the introduction of losing bonus points.

Teams will have four points on offer in losing efforts — two batting and two bowling.

In the Borton Cup, the first batting point is achieved by scoring 120 runs and the second is for reaching 150.

The bowling points are awarded for taking six and eight wickets.

In the Club 30, the bowling points requirements are the same but the batting points kick in once the losing team scores 90 and 120 runs.

The round-robin for both competitions ends on the first weekend of March. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for March 13 and March 20, respectively.

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz