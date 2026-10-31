Unique craft items made by the North Otago Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) members were recently available at the organisation’s annual awareness displays in Oamaru.

Displays at both Oamaru Public Library and Stitchcraft Corner on Thames St featured information pamphlets, historical books and crafted items for the public to take home with them.

Waiareka Women’s Institute member Sue Clark, who also serves on the WI national executive committee, said the displays were part of a “more concentrated membership drive”.

“The total membership for the North Otago area is 18 members,” she said.

“Members of the Awamoa-Alma and Waiareka Women’s Institutes made the items for the public to take home or share with friends or family.”

Being a WI member was an opportunity to reach your potential by trying new ideas, being involved in your community and making great friends, Mrs Clark said.

Oamaru resident Dorothy Kitchingman, 96, was happy to find a one-of-a-kind brooch on the WI library display stand.

“It’s very pretty, I like it . . . and I may gift it to someone,” she said.

The WI is one of the largest women’s organisation in New Zealand and aims to connect women, foster community and support others.

Napier-born Anna Elizabeth Jerome Spencer OBE (November 16, 1872 — October 23, 1955) founded the WI in New Zealand.

Known as “Bessie” she was a school principal, orchardist and community leader who was also appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1937, for social welfare services.

The WI displays ran until last weekend.