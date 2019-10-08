Oamaru ward Waitaki district councillor Hugh Perkins gives his valedictory speech in council chambers yesterday as Crs Jan Wheeler, Jim Hopkins and Guy Percival (right) listen. Photo: Hamish MacLean

Three-term councillor and former Waitaki deputy mayor Hugh Perkins said it was an ''honour and a privilege'' to serve as a district councillor, as he addressed his colleagues at the final Waitaki District Council meeting of the triennium yesterday.

Cr Perkins started his short, at times self-deprecating, valedictory speech lamenting the council's lack of a responsible cat ownership bylaw, the cancellation of the $7 million cultural facilities redevelopment project, and its over-remunerated company directors and ''seriously under-remunerated'' community board members.

He also said while the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail had put the district on the map - it was not an unqualified success.

Another looming tourism project - the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark - could face similar pitfalls.

''It has to be acknowledged that original plans to make the [Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail] self-funding have failed to bear fruit. Some entrepreneurs along the trail are struggling to establish sustainable businesses. And ratepayers will be picking up the tab for a long time, maybe forever . . . This only increases my concern about the open-ended commitment we are continuing to make to the geopark, with an almost laughable business validation case, but in the absence of a robust business plan.''

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz