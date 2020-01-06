The driver of a ute that rolled near the turn-off to Moeraki village was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to single-vehicle crash about 12.15pm.

A ute left Hillgrove-Moeraki Rd "just off State Highway 1". It went into a paddock and down a bank before it rolled, the spokeswoman said.

Emergency service staff load a person from this rolled ute into an ambulance following a crash near the Moeraki road. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The driver was the sole occupant of the ute.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed the driver was taken to hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.